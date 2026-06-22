Cuddalore-bound buses shifted to Panjappur to decongest Chathiram

TIRUCHY: As part of a multi-pronged decongestion plan finalised during a recent review meeting between Collector Pratik Tayal and senior TNSTC officials, the district administration has shifted the operation of Cuddalore-bound buses to the Panjappur Integrated Bus Terminus, while simultaneously undertaking infrastructure upgrades, traffic enforcement measures and space reclamation works to ease chronic congestion at the Chathiram bus stand.

According to TNSTC officials, the revised arrangement came into effect on Sunday. Buses operating towards Cuddalore via Perambalur, Thozhudur, Tittakudi and Virudhachalam will commence from Platforms 13 and 14 at Bay 6 of the Panjappur terminus. The buses will pass through the central bus stand and Chathiram bus stand to pick up passengers, but not enter the Chathiram terminus, officials added.

A senior TNSTC official said the move is expected to reduce the number of buses entering the Chathiram bus stand by around 34 services a day. “Most long-distance and inter-district bus services have already been shifted to the Panjappur Integrated Bus Terminus. However, buses bound for Ariyalur, Perambalur and Cuddalore continued to originate from the Chathiram bus stand. Only a limited number of Karur-bound services continue to start from the central bus stand,” the official said.