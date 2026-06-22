Election defeat: EPS holds meet with grassroots functionaries

CHENNAI: Continuing his interaction with grassroots level office-bearers about AIADMK’s defeat in the Assembly elections, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday held discussions with party secretaries and functionaries from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

At the meeting, Palaniswami handed over a cheque of `55 lakh as financial assistance to the family of KS Mahendran, a functionary from Thanjavur East district who allegedly ended his life unable to bear internal squabbles in the party. The AIADMK general secretary consoled the family members, including Muneeswari, the wife of Mahendran.

Palaniswami was given a warm welcome by the cadre, and sources said the AIADMK leader asked them to convey their views freely. He also gave them a pep talk, exhorting them to remain united and work with renewed vigour. Meanwhile, five advocates from the party’s Tiruvallur district unit, who had joined TVK, returned to AIADMK fold and met Palaniswami, party sources added.