Illegal mining of red sand rampant in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Environmentalists and the public have expressed concern about inaction against illicit miners of red sand from ‘theri’ forests and other areas in the district. It has been found that smugglers misuse the permission granted by Block Development Officers to divert theri sand or red sand.

The red sand deposits in the red sand forest (theri kadu) or deserts are a unique landscape in Thoothukudi district, and are profoundly rich in garnet and other heavy minerals.

These forests are located in Tiruchendur and Sathankulam areas of Thoothukudi district. As the vast red sand patches are out of the protected zones, they have become the target of smugglers, catering to the high demand for red sand for various infrastructure projects or beautification due to its attractive crimson red colour, and also for nurseries.

Since the transportation of the red sand has been restricted, smugglers often divert red sand available on private patta lands close to the theri forests and other red sand patches near Sawyerpuram, Nazareth, Ottapidaram, Vembar and other hinterland areas.It is alleged that the smugglers get permission to excavate red sand from BDOs on the pretext of raising nurseries, and manage to shuttle hundreds of loads within a few days.

Recently, the Udangudi BDO granted permission to excavate 120 units of red sand from Arasoor in Nadunaalumoolaikinaru village near Tiruchendur for a nursery development project under the rural job guarantee scheme of the Sirunadar Kudiyiruppu and Mathavankurichi panchayats.