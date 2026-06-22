Illegal mining of red sand rampant in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Environmentalists and the public have expressed concern about inaction against illicit miners of red sand from ‘theri’ forests and other areas in the district. It has been found that smugglers misuse the permission granted by Block Development Officers to divert theri sand or red sand.
The red sand deposits in the red sand forest (theri kadu) or deserts are a unique landscape in Thoothukudi district, and are profoundly rich in garnet and other heavy minerals.
These forests are located in Tiruchendur and Sathankulam areas of Thoothukudi district. As the vast red sand patches are out of the protected zones, they have become the target of smugglers, catering to the high demand for red sand for various infrastructure projects or beautification due to its attractive crimson red colour, and also for nurseries.
Since the transportation of the red sand has been restricted, smugglers often divert red sand available on private patta lands close to the theri forests and other red sand patches near Sawyerpuram, Nazareth, Ottapidaram, Vembar and other hinterland areas.It is alleged that the smugglers get permission to excavate red sand from BDOs on the pretext of raising nurseries, and manage to shuttle hundreds of loads within a few days.
Recently, the Udangudi BDO granted permission to excavate 120 units of red sand from Arasoor in Nadunaalumoolaikinaru village near Tiruchendur for a nursery development project under the rural job guarantee scheme of the Sirunadar Kudiyiruppu and Mathavankurichi panchayats.
Without mentioning the location for mining red sand, the BDO allowed permits for three lorries. However, the red sand suppliers ferried sand in nearly 50 lorries overnight, until the Nadunaalumoolaikinaru villagers stopped them.
Similarly, illegal hoarding of red sand at Karattumalai hillock area was unearthed during an inspection by Geology and Mining department officials. A case has been registered against a supplier, M Anthony Baskar (45), at the Kazhugumalai police station.
When asked, a senior Geology and Mining department official said that no application for mining red sand was received in Thoothukudi district. Also, the BDOs have no right to grant permission to excavate red sand, as it requires a proper mining plan and approvals and payment of Mineral Bearing Land Tax, Seigniorage fee (charged for extracting natural resources), District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) fund, green fund and Total Deduction at Source (TDS) as per the rules, he said.
Thoothukudi environmental protection movement coordinator V Gunaselan told TNIE that the red sand could be smuggled as officials are hand in glove with smugglers.
The smugglers misuse the orders of the BDO and the permission granted under the Government Order (GO) 50 to remove silt from tanks. The officials take action only on a few cases, he claimed. “The district administration must prohibit transportation of red sand under any norms to curb illegal mining of their areas”, he said.
District Forest Officer Elayaraja said that the red sand deposits are highly significant, and steps are being taken to protect the red sand patches surrounding the protected areas like Kuthiraimozhi Theri, Kayamozhi Theri, Sathankulam Theri and other notified areas, he said.
Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer told TNIE that the BDOs have no right to issue permissions to transport red sand under any circumstances. The mining of red sand for necessary projects like nursery development needs permits from the Geology and Mining department. The smuggling activities will be monitored, he said.
District Collector Vishu Mahajan also said that taking any minor mineral without due permission from the Geology and Mining department is illegal. No other department, except that of the Geology and Mining or a Tasildar under the GO 50, can give permissions for mining.
To control illegal mining of red sand, the mines department officials have been instructed to take criminal action against smugglers, the Collector further said.