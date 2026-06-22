It is court’s duty to protect woman’s reproductive choice, says Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has observed that neither does the law compel motherhood nor does it deny an adult woman the freedom to decide whether she wishes to continue a pregnancy, holding that it is the duty of the court to protect her reproductive choice.

Justice L Victoria Gowri made this observation while hearing a petition filed by a youth to restrain the police from further harassing him, as he alleged that he was forced to marry a girl by the police.

During the course of hearing, the court came to know that the girl was 15 weeks pregnant and had conceived during the relationship between them. She sought court permission for medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) after he ended the relationship with her.

Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, on court direction, conducted a comprehensive medical examination to check the possibility for MTP and found her unfit due to health issues. However, she was given treatment by the hospital following which she became fit for termination.

The court hence allowed for MTP by stating the situation arose out of a failed personal relationship between two adults.

The court directed the college dean to ensure that the foetal tissue and such other biological samples were preserved for the case investigation, as Valliyoor AWPS in Tirunelveli booked a case against the youth for promising marriage and having a physical relationship with her.