Man kills wife over suspicion of affair, dumps body in well near Sirumugai

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old man from Bihar was arrested on charges of murdering his wife over her alleged extramarital affair and dumping her body in an unused well near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district.

According to Sirumugai police, the accused was identified as B Chottelal Mandal, a daily wage worker. The crime allegedly took place while he was staying at Gopirasipuram, on the Annur-Mettupalayam Road, where he was engaged in renovation work at a spinning mill.

Police said Chottelal suspected that his wife Sangeetha, who was living in Tiruchy, was involved in an extramarital relationship. Chottelal had also been residing in Tiruchy before moving to Sirumugai for work.

On June 11, he travelled to Tiruchy and confronted her over the issue, leading to a heated argument. Police said he subsequently brought her to Sirumugai, where another altercation broke out.