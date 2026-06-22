Marudhamalai temple stalls selling prasadham at double rate: Devotees

COIMBATORE: Stalls leased out by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department at the Marudhamalai Subramaniyaswamy Temple are allegedly selling prasadham at double the price fixed by the department, drawing complaints from devotees.
Devotees said that they are charging `20 for a 100-gram cup of prasadham, while the rate fixed by the HR&CE department and displayed on the price board is `10. They also alleged that several items, including sweet pongal and puliyodharai (tamarind rice), are being sold at twice the notified rate.
“Prasadham that should be sold for `10 is being sold for `20. Pongal and puliyodharai, 100 grams each, must be sold at `10. A prasadham set should be `50. That is the rate mentioned in the price list there. But they are selling at double the price,” said K Raghupathi of Narasimhanaickenpalayam.
Marudhamalai Subramaniyaswamy Temple is one of Coimbatore’s most famous shrines, attracting thousands of devotees daily from various parts of the state. The crowd swells on auspicious days and weekends.
While annadhanam is provided on the temple premises, it is limited to a specific number of devotees. As a result, most visitors prefer to buy prasadham sold by the administration in the temple premises.
There are three shops functioning on the premises through private contractors for prasadham sales. Though all shops have price boards displayed, devotees allege that items are sold at higher rates.
Devotees said the sellers do not respond when questioned about the overcharging. “When we ask, they do not even give a proper explanation and treat us with disrespect,” said B Venkatesh of Marudhamalai.
Venkatesh claimed the contract is held by a person from Tiruchy and raised doubts about the quantity and quality of the prasadham provided.
“A proper inquiry should be conducted. Every time we complain, HR&CE officials trouble us by asking us to give it in writing,” he added.
When contacted, Temple Executive Officer Vimala told TNIE that the contractors continue to sell at higher prices despite repeated warnings.
“We have told them many times, but they are still involved in selling at higher rates. We are unable to monitor this continuously.” She added that appropriate action would be taken if devotees submit a written complaint.