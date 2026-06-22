Marudhamalai temple stalls selling prasadham at double rate: Devotees

COIMBATORE: Stalls leased out by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department at the Marudhamalai Subramaniyaswamy Temple are allegedly selling prasadham at double the price fixed by the department, drawing complaints from devotees.

Devotees said that they are charging `20 for a 100-gram cup of prasadham, while the rate fixed by the HR&CE department and displayed on the price board is `10. They also alleged that several items, including sweet pongal and puliyodharai (tamarind rice), are being sold at twice the notified rate.

“Prasadham that should be sold for `10 is being sold for `20. Pongal and puliyodharai, 100 grams each, must be sold at `10. A prasadham set should be `50. That is the rate mentioned in the price list there. But they are selling at double the price,” said K Raghupathi of Narasimhanaickenpalayam.

Marudhamalai Subramaniyaswamy Temple is one of Coimbatore’s most famous shrines, attracting thousands of devotees daily from various parts of the state. The crowd swells on auspicious days and weekends.

While annadhanam is provided on the temple premises, it is limited to a specific number of devotees. As a result, most visitors prefer to buy prasadham sold by the administration in the temple premises.