Mekedatu: Call to drop demand for a separate tribunal picks up steam

CHENNAI: The call to drop the proposal for the constitution of a new Cauvery tribunal to adjudicate the Mekedatu dispute gained momentum, with the PMK on Sunday strongly urging the TVK government to remove it from the resolution – adopted by the TN Assembly on June 19 – before sending it to the union government.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said seeking a separate tribunal to address the dispute would create unnecessary complications and benefit Karnataka. The Assembly should delete that provision from the resolution before forwarding it to the centre, he said in a statment.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said when the Cauvery water dispute had come to a final decision through court judgments, the previous DMK regime unilaterally wrote to the union government on March 4, 2026, seeking a separate tribunal. He said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had accepted the suggestion of Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin without knowing its impact. Further, the manner in which the amendment seeking a separate tribunal was done was not correct.

“The CM should move a resolution stating that the amendment proposed by the Leader of the Opposition has not been accepted,” Shanmugam said at a public meeting in Thirupathur on Saturday.

Meanwhile. Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu, based in the delta districts, said a demonstration would be staged on June 27 in Thanjavur to demand the withdrawal of the amended portion in the resolution.

Thiruma urges CM to hold all-party meet on Mekedatu dispute

Vellore/Chennai: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue. He also urged the government to intensify the legal battle for NEET exemption. Speaking to reporters in Vellore, he said, “There is a growing concern about the impact

a dam at Mekedatu would have on TN, including its effects on agriculture, water supply and livestock. Hence, regardless of political differences, all parties must place TN’s interests first, remain united and work in coordination on this matter.”