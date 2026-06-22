Minister justifies separate tribunal for Mekedatu issue; AIADMK stages walk out

The AIADMK MLAs led by its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami staged a walk out over the Speaker's refusal to raise a privilege issue regarding the amendment on the demand for separate tribunal on Mekedatu issue. Despite repeated requests, the Speaker did not allow Palaniswami to raise the issue.

Outside the Assembly, Palaniswami said that the Assembly Rules and established conventions were completely violated during the adoption of the Government Resolution on June 19. He said that although the Leader of the Opposition had submitted an amendment, it was neither circulated to all Members nor formally moved, seconded, debated or put to vote as required under the Rules.

"Despite this, the Chief Minister announced that the amendment would be accepted and incorporated into the resolution, and the Speaker put the amended resolution to vote. The amendment was communicated in advance only to the Chief Minister, who read out a prepared response in the House. This amounted to a breach of the rights and privileges of Members and a violation of Assembly procedures", Palaniswami contended.