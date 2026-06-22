Off the cuff: Power play at plant

Slip-up on Vijay day

A marathon organised in Melur to mark Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s birthday celebrations got off to a lively start on Sunday, with Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan inaugurating the event. Ahead of the flag-off, the minister joined woman cadre of TVK for a dance to one of Vijay’s popular songs, much to the delight of party workers and supporters gathered at the venue. The minister’s speech, however, featured an unintended twist. While extending his greetings, he accidentally referred to MK Stalin as the chief minister instead of Vijay. As party members standing nearby quickly pointed out the slip, he immediately corrected himself and continued his address with the right name, putting the brief mix-up behind him.

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam