Three sacked for serving biscuits to kids in place of breakfast

THOOTHUKUDI: Three self-help-group members working for the school breakfast scheme have been removed by the District Education Officer (DEO) amid allegations biscuits were served to students instead of the mandated food at the Vilathikulam union primary school on Friday.

The accountant, cook, and assistant of the breakfast scheme have been removed after a preliminary inquiry by the DEO for Primary Schools. Meanwhile, a show-cause notice was served to the headmistress of the school on Saturday over the alleged incident. Further action will be taken based on her response, said a senior officer of the district education office.

Officials clarified that the biscuits were served due to a shortage of breakfast food. The shortage occurred as the SHG members were yet to send a revised indent for food materials after new admissions. Since the admission process has not yet concluded, they purchased food materials based on previous year’s indent. School Education Minister A Rajmohan said he has sought an explanation from the officials concerned.