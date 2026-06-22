TN woman induced for delivery dies in private hospital, kin blame docs

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 26-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn baby died after she collapsed ahead of delivery at a private hospital in Sivakasi on Sunday. According to sources, the deceased, D Renuka Devi, had been admitted to the hospital on Viswanatham Road on Saturday for the delivery of her second child.

The couple already has a three-year-old daughter. Preliminary inquiries by the health department revealed that Devi, who had delivered her first child through normal delivery, was induced on Sunday morning for a vaginal delivery.

Within minutes of the induction, she allegedly complained of feeling faint and was immediately shifted to a bed, where she collapsed. An ECG examination reportedly indicated a massive embolism in the heart. Both Devi and her unborn baby died.

Following the incident, the woman’s relatives gathered outside the hospital and staged a protest, alleging negligence by the hospital management. They demanded that a criminal case be registered against those responsible and sought compensation for the family.

Police personnel held talks with the protesters, and additional police were deployed at the hospital premises to maintain law and order.

The body was later sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigation is under way.