TNGECL proposes 25 GW integrated green energy park at Rs 1 lakh crore

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the state government for a 25,000 MW (25 GW) Integrated Green Energy Park, one of the largest proposed renewable energy projects in the state, which is estimated to cost `1.02 lakh crore. Official sources said the government is likely to announce the project during the ongoing budget session.

The project will be set up on non-agricultural land with high solar radiation potential in southern and western Tamil Nadu, with priority locations identified in parts of Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Karur districts. The park will require between one lakh and 1.25 lakh acres of land, approximately four to five acres per MW of installed solar capacity.

The proposed investment covers both power generation facilities and associated transmission infrastructure. To be implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), the project land will be leased for 30 years, which would help attract investors by ensuring stability and reducing investment risk while generating steady lease revenue for the state, officials said.

A senior official told TNIE the project would help secure Tamil Nadu’s long-term energy requirements, assist industries in meeting their Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) targets, and reduce the impact of global fossil fuel price fluctuations on the state’s power utility.