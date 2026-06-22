Tornado-like vortex in Thoothukudi damages toll plaza, theme park before dying down near airport

THOOTHUKUDI: A rare tornado-like phenomenon was reported at Vagaikulam on Sunday afternoon, causing extensive damage to a toll plaza on the Thoothukudi–Tirunelveli National Highway, a private amusement park, and parts of Thoothukudi airport.

According to sources, the swirling column of wind formed around 4.35 pm amid sporadic rainfall over Thoothukudi district. The vortex intensified as it moved from Vagaikulam village towards the airport.

On its path, the phenomenon uprooted trees and damaged private property and structures. At the Vagaikulam toll plaza, metal-sheet shelters were blown away, while cabins, pillars, electronic equipment, and solar panels were damaged. A private amusement park adjacent to the toll plaza also suffered severe destruction, with play equipment, shelters and rides completely damaged, an eyewitness, Jeyakumar, said.