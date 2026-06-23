1091 is special helpline to call Singapen force

CHENNAI: The Singapen Special Force (SSF), a specialised wing of Tamil Nadu police for the safety of women and children, has been assigned 1091 as its dedicated helpline number across the state. The helpline has been integrated with the 112 emergency response system to ensure faster response and seamless coordination during emergencies. It may be noted that 1091 is the existing national women helpline number.

Police said the move would provide women and children with a single, easily accessible point of contact to seek immediate assistance in cases of harassment, violence, abuse, stalking, intimidation and other emergencies. Dedicated call-attending desks have been set up at the state police master control room to handle calls received via 1091 round the clock.

According to police, complaints registered through the helpline will be immediately shared with the district police control room concerned and the nearest SSF team or patrol unit. The responding team will provide assistance, ensure the victim’s safety and coordinate further action when necessary.