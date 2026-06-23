Action sought on ‘missing’ govt doctors over violation of service bond conditions

TIRUNELVELI: Citing the RTI replies obtained from 28 districts, which revealed the names of 229 doctors ‘absconding’ from government service, Arappor Iyakkam – an anti-graft NGO – has sought action, including the suspension of their Tamil Nadu Medical Council registration and passport, against the medical professionals for violating service bonds.

Sources said that these doctors, who have absconded from service to venture into private sector, had benefited from the 50% reservation in PG, super-speciality or diploma seats, 30% NEET-PG incentive marks and a monthly salary during their three years of study apart from free education on taxpayers’ money after promising to serve in government institutions through security bonds.

Arappor Iyakkam member M Radhakrishnan, who obtained the names of 229 such doctors through RTI, told TNIE that TN government did not follow its own guidelines to recover service bond amounts from absconding doctors. He has sent a petition to the chief minister, health minister and health secretary demanding action.