Affected by price crash, farmers urge centre, TN to procure coconut

RAMANATHAPURAM/THANJAVUR: Farmers affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Coconut Farmers Association staged protest in Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur districts on Monday, urging the State and Union governments to procure coconuts in order to prevent the decline in prices and insulate them against losses.

In Ramanathapuram, district president of the association C Sivanandam led the protest. Later, a petition was submitted to officials during the weekly grievance meeting.

Similarly, In Thanjavur’s Pattukkottai, farmers staged a demonstration in front of the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO), led by the association’s treasurer M Selvam.

The farmers said the price of copra, which was around Rs 250 per kg six months ago, has fallen to Rs 130-Rs 135 per kg. Urging state and central governments to intervene, the farmers sought procurement of de-husked coconuts at Rs 60 per nut, Rs 30 per kg for coconuts with husk and MSP of Rs 180 per kg for copra.

Stating that pest attacks and diseases affected coconut trees and had increased their financial burden, the farmers sought financial allocation for agricultural scientists to develop effective remedies. They also urged the government to waive cooperative bank loans and provide fresh loan of Rs 50,000 per acre.

The farmers further urged the government to procure coconut and coconut oil directly and distribute them through fair price shops.