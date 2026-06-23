Ammonia gas leak caught them off guard as emergency alarm failed

CHENNAI: “My sister is critical. I don’t have any update (on her),” worried Sushil, a 20-year-old migrant worker from Odisha, standing anxiously outside a hospital in Tiruvallur. He claimed that his 16-year-old sister, Deepanjali, whose name is recorded as Pinky in company records, was among the workers affected in the ammonia gas leak at St Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports, a seafood processing unit in Kannigaipair, which processes a whopping 50 tonnes of seafood a day.

For Sushil, Sunday had begun like any other day. “I had my breakfast in the canteen and was returning to my room outside the factory premises when we noticed the gas leak,” he told TNIE, while standing helplessly at a temporary camp organised by the district administration about 7 km from the factory.

“We could smell the gas. All the girls were bleeding and vomiting,” he recalled. Unlike the women workers, many male workers escaped the worst of the disaster as their accommodation was located outside the factory premises. But they too experienced respiratory issues as the pungent smell spread through the area.

According to workers and residents, the ammonia pipeline ran close to the girls’ hostel located inside the factory premises. Many workers alleged they were caught completely off guard when ammonia began leaking. Sahil Ella, coordinator of the Integrated Rural Community Development Society, which works on migrant welfare, said the emergency alarm allegedly failed.

“The girls were inhaling toxic ammonia gas without understanding how dangerous it was. There was no immediate evacuation. Several crucial minutes of the golden hour were lost even though Vels Hospital is barely 1 km away,” he said.