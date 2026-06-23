CMCH docs, staff seek dedicated police station inside facility

COIMBATORE: Doctors and staff members of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have revived their long-pending demand for a dedicated police station on the hospital premises, citing the growing security challenges and an alleged rise in criminal incidents.

The police have also backed the demands of the hospital staff, pointing to the heavy workload shared by the personnel attached to the C2 Race Course police station, under its jurisdiction the police outpost at the hospital falls.

Only two police personnel -- one each from the city and the district police limits -- are deputed at a given time at the police outpost in the CMCH, which handles more than 6,000 patients on a daily basis. Hospital authorities expect that upgrading the outpost into a police station would strengthen security measures, improve crime prevention, and ensure faster police response.

The demand for a dedicated police station grew strong in late 2024, following the sexual harassment attempt on a woman house surgeon on the hospital premises. Sources said that several incidents such as thefts, assaults, a drunken brawl, trespassing, and a security breach -- especially the recent escape of a prisoner from the hospital -- have since been reported. Hospital authorities expect that a visible police presence could curb the number of such crimes within the facility.

Meanwhile, police sources said the Race Course station's sanctioned strength is 57, however, it has been operating with just 25 police personnel, with 12 posts lying vacant, 16 personnel deputed on other duty, and four on leave.