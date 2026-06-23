Coconut farmers face rising labour costs amid acute manpower shortage

COIMBATORE: Coconut farmers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts are facing difficulties with a sharp increase in production costs as wages for de-husking coconuts have surged to Rs 1.50 per nut over the recent weeks.

The hike, attributed to a severe shortage of manpower, has added significant financial pressure on growers already navigating volatile market conditions.

According to farmers, the wage for de-husking has risen by 50 paisa in just the last two months. Until April, the rate stood at `1 per coconut. However, from May onwards, the cost jumped to `1.50 due to persistent labour scarcity.

"There is a high demand for workers involved in de-husking for the last two months. Even coconut farmers are not able to get labourers for the work," said K Balakrishnan, a farmer from Sulur.

The shortage is largely linked to the absence of migrant workers who have supported farm operations in the recent past from the region. Many labourers, who had gone to their native places during the elections, have not come back. Farmers believe that some may have settled in their native places or shifted to alternative employment opportunities within the state.

There are also unconfirmed reports that a section of the workforce staying on farms could include Bangladeshi migrants. Farmers typically manage coconut husks — a key raw material for the coir pith and coir industry — in two ways. Some purchase coconuts with the husk intact, while others sell the nuts and husks separately.