DMK govt prioritised commercialisation of temple assets: HR&CE Minister S Ramesh

CHENNAI: Charging the previous DMK regime with prioritising the commercialisation of temple assets for generating revenue over providing basic amenities to devotees, HR&CE Minister S Ramesh told the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday that the TVK government had recently cancelled several marriage hall and commercial complex projects initiated during the previous regime. He said many of these projects were also facing legal challenges and were subject to stay orders.

The minister said this in response to the remark of Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin that the governor’s address stated that the income derived from the movable and immovable properties of the HR&CE department shall be utilised only for its sacred purposes.

“On reading this, we are left wondering whether the TVK government is echoing the BJP’s view that the HR&CE department itself should not exist. This is precisely the stand taken by the BJP and right-wing organisations,” Udhayanidhi said.