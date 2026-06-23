DMK walks out of TN Assembly after CM Vijay alleges previous regime diverted govt funds to party

DMK members staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched a sharp attack on the opposition party, labelling as "party funds" the alleged corruption during its previous regime. The remarks triggered noisy protests from DMK legislators inside the House.

Leader of the opposition DMK, Udhayanidhi Stalin registered a strong protest when the Chief Minister remarked that the previous DMK regime "siphoned" the funds of various government departments towards "party funds".

Attempting to stall Vijay's reply to the House, Udhayanidhi stood up and urged Speaker J C D Prabhakar to prevail upon the chief minister to submit proof rather than level baseless allegations against the DMK.

The Speaker, however, ruled out any interventions during Vijay's speech and said the chief minister should be allowed to complete his reply to the Governor's address to the Assembly.

But the DMK members stood protesting.

Resuming his speech, Vijay said, unlike the previous DMK government, the TVK will never indulge in corrupt practices, nor will it allow anyone to "loot" the government coffers.

Amidst noisy interventions, the chief minister adopted a fierce anti-corruption posture and mounted a direct assault on the previous regime.

His government would recover the public funds allegedly misappropriated under the guise of "party fund collections" and asserted that his government would ensure that those responsible for corruption, even if it be the DMK regime, would be brought to book.

His sharp remarks triggered immediate, vehement objections from the opposition benches.

Udhayanidhi protested, demanding that the Speaker allow him to respond on the floor of the House.