Funnel-like formation not tornado, but strong convective updraft: IMD

THOOTHUKUDI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has clarified that the funnel-like formation observed near Thoothukudi airport on Sunday was not a tornado.

The phenomenon cannot be considered a tornado based on the available meteorological observations and prevailing atmospheric conditions, stated Dr VR Durai, the head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre and Area Cyclone Warning Centre at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

There is less chance for a repeat of this event during the southwest monsoon, Dr Durai said in a statement.

The funnel-like feature observed was most likely associated with a strong convective updraft beneath cumulonimbus clouds. Such intense updrafts can lift dust and loose particles from the surface, producing the appearance of a vertically stretched or rotating column of air extending towards the cloud base.

The prevailing atmospheric conditions supported the development of deep convective clouds, resulting in localised thunderstorms associated with strong updrafts, gusty winds and dust rising in the airport area, he added.

Meanwhile, the revenue officials surveyed the damages caused by the formation at Vagaikulam and nearby Mudivaithanenthal villages on Monday. The survey revealed that nearly 100 houses were damaged. The mud-tiled roofs, metal roofs and thatched roofs were thrown off by the gusty winds at Mudivaithanenthal and Kootudankadu. Over 82 houses in Mudivaithanenthal and five houses in Kootudankadu sustained severe damage, said an officer. Further survey is on.

The tornado-like vortex formed on Sunday evening wrecked a toll plaza on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli stretch of the national highway. A nearby theme park as well as barricades, trees, electric poles and lamps along the road to the Thoothukudi airport were also damaged.