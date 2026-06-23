GCC moots steps to give relief to staff hit by afternoon heat

CHENNAI: In a bid to protect the conservancy workers from being exposed to heatwave-like conditions, the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran has issued a circular to the zonal officials urging them to relax their working hours during the midday shift.

Speaking on the measures taken, Sameeran said the GCC has distributed head caps and has been the supplying buttermilk to the workers. Field-level supervisors have also been instructed to ensure adequate rest breaks, encourage frequent hydration, and minimise workers’ exposure to peak afternoon temperatures wherever operationally feasible, he said.

The commissioner also directed to expedite the completion of toilet cum dress changing facilities being established for conservancy workers across all 200 wards in 15 zones of the city and ensure the pending works are completed within the next two weeks.

According to an inspection report, the construction status of a total 425 toilet-cum-dress changing room facilities are at various stages - 299 facilities have been completed, while work is in progress at 100 locations. Construction is yet to commence at 26 locations.

Speaking to TNIE, Sameeran said, “Apart from common toilets, gender-wise toilet facilities have been completed at 284 locations so far. I have instructed zonal officers to complete the ongoing works at 82 locations within two weeks and identify suitable sites for the remaining projects that have not yet begun.”

Zone-wise data revealed uneven progress across the city. Ambattur zone recorded the lowest number of completed facilities, with only two toilets (one for men and one for women) completed so far. No ongoing or pending projects were reported in the zone. Manali zone has 14 toilet facilities under construction, but none have been completed yet.

The circular also directed immediate arrangements for mobile toilets wherever permanent facilities are currently not available.