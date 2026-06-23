Madras HC seeks health dept response on plea alleging negligence in woman’s death

The petitioner also submitted that neither adequate information nor the medical records and treatment details have been furnished to him. It was further contended that a postmortem had been conducted without obtaining his consent. The postmortem was arranged by the doctors of the hospital in an attempt to shield themselves from any possible liability, he alleged.

Additional Advocate General P V Balasubramaniam, appearing for the state, stated the postmortem was conducted after due intimation to the police. It was further submitted that all medical records, from the date of admission until her demise, would be duly indexed and produced before the court, and copies thereof would also be furnished to the petitioner.

In the meantime, the court also learned the mortal remains of the woman have not been collected. The petitioner is permitted to collect the body and perform the last rites.

A compliance report of this has to be filed. “The question of appointment of an independent medical board and the grant of interim or final compensation will be decided after the state has placed their version,” the court added.