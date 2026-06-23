Madras High Court seeks report from centre, state on controlling stray dogs on campuses

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Centre, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry directing them to file a status report on the steps taken for addressing the stray dog menace as per the judgments of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Monday took a suo motu case on the matter as per the directions of the Supreme Court to ensure compliance of its orders on the issue.

It granted four week time for the respondent authorities to file the status report which shall cover all aspects on implementation of the apex court’s order to address the dog menace particularly in institutional premises including educational institutions.

The Supreme Court, in its orders dated August 22, 2025, November 7, 2025, and May 29, 2026, directed the states and union territories to forthwith take decisive, coordinated and time-bound steps for enhancing and augmenting the infrastructure necessary for effective implementation of the animal birth control framework, including expansion of sterilisation and vaccination capacity, strengthening of existing facilities and creation of additional institutional mechanisms commensurate with the scale and urgency of the issue. It also directed all high courts to register suo motu writ petitions as a continuing mandamus for monitoring compliances with the orders.