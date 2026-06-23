Mageshwari named IG of key DVAC cell

CHENNAI: A total of 14 senior IPS officers have been transferred across the state on Monday. Ayush Mani Tiwari, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO), Chennai has been appointed as ADGP, Headquarters, in the office of the DGP/HoPF, Chennai, in the existing vacancy.

A T Duraikumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Special Investigation Cell-I, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai, has been posted as IGP/Establishment, DGP/HoPF office, Chennai. C Mageshwari has been appointed as Duraikumar’s successor.

In Chennai, Kapil Kumar C Saratkar has been posted as IGP/Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CoP), Law and Order, North, Greater Chennai Police (GCP), Chennai. Pravesh Kumar has been posted as IGP, Coastal Security Group, Chennai, by downgrading the ADGP post.

Dr B Shamoondeswari has been posted as IGP/Addl CoP, Traffic GCP, Chennai. P C Thenmozhi has been posted as IGP/Addnl CoP, Central Crime Branch, GCP, Chennai. A G Babu has been posted as IGP/Addl CoP, Headquarters, GCP, Chennai. Radhika has been posted as IGP, Administration, DGP/HoPF office, Chennai.

S Rajendiran has been posted as IGP/Commissioner of Police (CoP), Madurai City. S Rajeswari has been posted as IGP/CoP, Tiruppur City. K Joshi Nirmal Kumar has been posted as IGP/CoP, Salem City. Anil Kumar Giri has been posted as IGP, Idol Wing CID, Chennai. G Karthikeyan has been posted as IGP, Social Justice and Human Rights, Chennai.