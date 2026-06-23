Nirmalkumar, Balaji cross swords over power cut; minister assures white paper in two days

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister C T R Nirmalkumar on Monday assured the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the state government would release a white paper on the performance and current condition of Tangedco in two days.

His assurance came following a heated debate in the Assembly on the frequent power cuts across Tamil Nadu during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor for his address to the House.

Raising the issue, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the government over the recurring power cuts. Taking a swipe at the chief minister, he said Perambur, the CM’s Assembly constituency, had become the “number one constituency” in the state for power outages.

Responding to it, Nirmalkumar said the government had been publishing daily data on power interruptions through an online dashboard, along with the reasons for each outage.

He said the Tangedco was burdened with debts of around Rs 2.5 lakh crore and claimed that there had been no major infrastructure development in the sector during the previous regime. The minister said the forthcoming white paper would contain details about the department’s financial position, infrastructure status and staff strength.

According to Nirmalkumar, around 70,000 posts are lying vacant in the electricity department. To tackle unexpected power outages, the government has formed 125 special teams and engaged around 500 contract workers to carry out repair work.