PM, Stalin and others wish CM Vijay on his birthday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay marked his first birthday in office on Monday, with greetings pouring in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to former CMs — DMK president M K Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Vijay, who led the party to power in the recently held Assembly elections, turned 52 on Monday. In the Assembly, Speaker J C D Prabhakar, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani and Minister Vanni Arasu, among others, extended wishes. The CM acknowledged their greetings, responding with folded hands and thanking them from his seat, drawing smiles from members in the House.

A baker had brought a customised cake to the secretariat to present it to the CM. However, official sources said that the CM was not in a mood to celebrate as he was grieving the deaths caused due to the ammonia gas leak in Tiruvallur.

In a message on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his birthday wishes to Chief Minister Vijay. M K Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami wished the CM a long life and good health in his service to the people. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Governor R V Arlekar also extended their wishes to the CM.