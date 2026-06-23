Sanitation workers protest Erode corporation's plan to privatize solid waste management

ERODE: Urging the Erode Municipal Corporation to abandon plans to privatize solid waste management operations, over 500 sanitation workers boycotted their work and staged a sit-in protest at the corporation office on Monday. Every day, around 200 tonnes of garbage is collected from the corporation’s 60 wards and about 399 permanent workers and 1,127 daily-wage workers are engaged in solid waste management tasks.

Trade union office-bearers also participated in the protest.

S Chinnasamy, state general secretary of AITUC, said, "We have received information that the state government plans to privatize garbage collection and sanitation operations in 12 municipal corporations across Tamil Nadu, including Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore, under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

As for the Erode corporation, there were around 500 permanent sanitary workers but their number has now dropped to around 399. Therefore, the majority of sanitary operations rely on daily-wage workers."

"They have only now, after a long struggle, received few rights, including ESI and PF. In this context, bringing them under the public-private partnership model would strip them of their rights. We are already urging the government to make daily-wage workers permanent.

The government's proposed move will further weaken the job security of daily-wage workers. Therefore, the government should abandon such acts," he added.