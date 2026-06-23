Selvaperunthagai wants to step down from TNCC prez post

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai has requested the party high command to relieve him of his responsibilities as the State unit chief, saying he had decided to step down even before the Assembly elections.

Speaking to TNIE, Selvaperunthagai said he had conveyed his decision to the party leadership and was awaiting its response.

“I had made it clear even before the elections that I would not continue as the state president afterwards. I have now formally communicated my decision to the party high command,” he said.

His decision comes amid criticism from several senior Congress leaders, including MPs Manickam Tagore and Jothimani, who had alleged a lack of transparency in candidate selection during the recently Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the TN Youth Congress on Monday launched the “Makkal Sevakan” movement to identify grassroots leaders ahead of the upcoming local body polls.

Inaugurating the initiative at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Minister T Rajesh Kumar said candidates for the local body polls would be selected solely on the basis of their work among the people, leaving no room for factionalism or recommendations.