Tamil Nadu: Prices of fine and superfine paddy hit all-time high of Rs 42/kg as harvest ends

MADURAI: The prices of major paddy varieties, including RNR, have gone up as the Samba and late Samba cultivation seasons draw to a close. Akshaya Ponni paddy, one of the most sought-after varieties in the market, has touched an all-time high of Rs 37-42 per kilogram, while RNR and Sree varieties are being sold at around Rs 37-38 per kg.

The prices have increased with lower arrivals in the market. Paddy sales in the open market have entered the final phase with transactions being carried out in a staggered manner.

Market sources say the prices of fine and superfine rice varieties have gone beyond Rs 60-70 per kilogram in the retail market due to supply-demand mismatch.

Akshaya and Sree have witnessed a sharp increase due to rising demand.

P Kishore, rice mill owner and former president of the Madurai Rice Mill Owners Association, said the shortage of paddy availability is the primary reason behind the price escalation.

“Availability has been greatly affected, causing paddy prices to rise by more than 20 per cent compared to normal periods. Prices of by-products such as husk and bran have also increased by around 5 per cent, which has partially offset the impact of fuel price hikes. The major concern now is the availability of raw material, i.e., paddy,” he said.

A Anbarasan, Food Panel Chairperson of MADITSSIA, said Tamil Nadu continues to depend heavily on other states for fine variety paddy, particularly from Karnataka. “We are not self-sufficient in the production of a fine variety of paddy.