Tiruchy surpasses credit target for 2025-26, but export loans poor

TIRUCHY: Banks in Tiruchy district disbursed loans to the tune of Rs 30,853.83 crore in 2025-26, surpassing the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) target of Rs 29,155.09 crore. However, very few exporters availed of loan due to which the export credit sector fared poorly with lending of just Rs 5.99 crore against a target of Rs 31.67 crore.

The ACP target for Tamil Nadu is fixed at State Level Banker Committee meeting held in Chennai. According to data shared by officials, agriculture accounted for the lion's share of credit availed at Rs 24,023 crore, followed by MSMEs at Rs 8,520 crore.

Renewable energy recorded a strong performance with banks disbursing Rs 40.05 crore against a target of Rs 3.42 crore. Despite the overall strong performance, stakeholders pointed to structural challenges behind the poor uptake of export credit.

G. Sathish, secretary of the Tiruchy Export Import Federation, said documentation process involved in availing credit is often cumbersome and awareness about such schemes remains limited. "Only a few exporters make use of these facilities.