TVK, DMK engage in war of words over law and order track record

CHENNAI: A heated exchange broke out in the Assembly on Monday between Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna over crimes against women and children and the number of Pocso cases registered during the previous DMK regime and the present government.

Udhayanidhi alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu had deteriorated. He claimed that more than 200 sexual offences were reported in the state in the last month and that over 100 of them involved minor girls.

Referring to recent incidents in Coimbatore and Gummidipoondi, Udhayanidhi alleged that the government had failed to ensure the safety of women and children. He also criticised the government’s Singapen Special Task Force, claiming that it had not met public expectations.

The DMK leader further accused some ruling party functionaries of being involved in crimes against women and questioned the action taken against them. He said the government could not afford to wait for six months to restore law and order and urged it to give top priority to the safety of women and children.