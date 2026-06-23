Water bottle pitch sparks banter on TN Assembly floor

CHENNAI: DMDK leader Premallatha Vijayakant’s proposal to replace steel tumblers with PET water bottles in the Tamil Nadu Assembly drew laughter on Monday. During her address, she suggested that members be supplied bottled water instead of the customary stainless steel glasses.

“Assembly staff go around to every seat distributing steel water bottles and serving water. We have become advanced now, but this increases the workload of the staff.

“I request the CM to consider placing PET bottles or glass bottles at every seat so that members can drink water whenever they need it.

“A bottle can be kept at each seat,” she said. In response, DMK MLA O Panneerselvam quipped, questioning what would happen if bottles were thrown at others.

At this point, another DMK MLA and former finance minister Thangam Thennarasu intervened, asking if Panneerselvam’s remark was rooted in personal experience, prompting further laughter in the House.

Retorting, Premallatha pointed out that steel tumblers could just as easily be hurled.

“It is not only water bottles that can be thrown, even a tumbler can be thrown. Water itself seems to be a problem these days — be it Cauvery water or Tasmac liquor,” Premallatha said.