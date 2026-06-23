Tamil Nadu

Wife of Thoothukudi seafarer killed in Oman given temporary job

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy and External Affairs ministry are continuing their efforts coordinating with Oman authorities to repatriate his body.
Fisheries and Fishermen welfare Minister A Srinath distributing a temporary job order to the wife of the deceased seafarer U Nishanth (35).
Fisheries and Fishermen welfare Minister A Srinath distributing a temporary job order to the wife of the deceased seafarer U Nishanth (35). Photo | Express
Express News Service
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THOOTHUKUDI: Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister A Srinath on Sunday handed over an appointment order to Sarobina, wife of sailor U Nishanth (35) who died in Oman on June 11.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy and External Affairs ministry are continuing their efforts coordinating with Oman authorities to repatriate his body.

Nishanth , who worked on oil tanker MT Celestial,  fell ill and died allegedly due to lack of medical treatment. Nishanth is survived by his wife and two children including a 10-month-old.

Sarobina’s family had appealed to the state government to provide her a job. Minister Srinath recommended a job in the Fisheries department.

Subsequently, the MD of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Limited (TNFDC) Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan issued an order appointing her as temporary junior assistant through an outsourcing agency.

Minister Srinath handed over the job order to Sarobina on Sunday. 

seafarer
Thoothukudi seafarer