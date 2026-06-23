Wife of Thoothukudi seafarer killed in Oman given temporary job

THOOTHUKUDI: Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister A Srinath on Sunday handed over an appointment order to Sarobina, wife of sailor U Nishanth (35) who died in Oman on June 11.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy and External Affairs ministry are continuing their efforts coordinating with Oman authorities to repatriate his body.

Nishanth , who worked on oil tanker MT Celestial, fell ill and died allegedly due to lack of medical treatment. Nishanth is survived by his wife and two children including a 10-month-old.

Sarobina’s family had appealed to the state government to provide her a job. Minister Srinath recommended a job in the Fisheries department.

Subsequently, the MD of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Limited (TNFDC) Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan issued an order appointing her as temporary junior assistant through an outsourcing agency.

Minister Srinath handed over the job order to Sarobina on Sunday.