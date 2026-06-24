250 years of US independence celebrated in Chennai

CHENNAI: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Sunday joined the US Consulate General in Chennai Mariana L Neisuler in celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence, highlighting the growing partnership between India and the US, at an event in Chennai.

Mariana L Neisuler and Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna underscored the strong relationship between the two countries and the scope for greater collaboration in areas such as strategic technologies, engineering and sports. The event featured performances by the Brass Ensemble of the AR Rahman Foundation’s Sunshine Orchestra, while Alisha Mathew Thayil rendered the national anthems of India and US.

A Space Experiential Learning Centre was also unveiled during the celebrations. The centre will be permanently housed at the American Centre in Chennai and will open to the public next month. As part of the commemorations, Ripon Building was illuminated in red, white and blue.