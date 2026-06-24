Cash-for-jobs scam | ‘TN can’t renege on stand with regime change’: K N Nehru

CHENNAI: Even as the Tamil Nadu government led by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) moved a memo in the Madras High Court seeking to withdraw a review application filed against the court’s order to register forthwith an FIR into the alleged cash-for-jobs scam, former minister for municipal administration K N Nehru said the state can’t renege from its stand owing to change of regime.
Senior counsel Siddharth Luthra, representing Nehru, made the submission when the contempt petition filed by AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai, and the review petition filed by the DMK leader against the court’s February 20 order to register an FIR forthwith based on information shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 27, 2025, came up for hearing before the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Tuesday.
On February 20 this year, the HC ordered the DVAC to register an FIR forthwith based on the ED’s communication on the petition filed by Inbadurai who later also filed a contempt of court petition for not complying with the order.
In the meantime, the state government and Nehru filed review petitions. On Tuesday, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, representing the state, told the bench that the government is filing a memo for withdrawing the review petition filed against the February 20 order. To this, Luthra, however, said, “They cannot be allowed to renege from the stand taken in the writ petition. They can’t say that the administration changes when the wind changes.”
Stating that it will decide on whether the review applications are maintainable on the ground that the applicants should have been given an opportunity of hearing before passing the orders, the bench adjourned the hearing to July 10, 2026. It also said the contempt of court petition has become infructuous with the FIR.