Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation launches drives to tackle tobacco menace in Kovai schools

COIMBATORE: In a concerted effort to protect school children from the dangers of tobacco addiction, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), in coordination with the health department and police personnel, launched a special Tobacco Control Enforcement Drive across corporation schools in the city.
The initiative, undertaken following recommendations from the district collector, aims to prevent the use of tobacco products among students and create widespread awareness about their harmful effects. The campaign combines surprise inspections, awareness programmes and strict enforcement measures against vendors violating tobacco control regulations.
To ensure effective implementation, the CCMC's Health Wing has formed five special teams, one for each zone of the city. Each unit's core team comprises medical officers, public health managers and health inspectors who conduct field inspections and awareness activities.
As part of the drive, officials visit schools and carry out detailed inspections both inside and outside the campus. The teams inspect classrooms, student desks, school bags, playgrounds, toilets, dustbins and areas surrounding compound walls for any signs of tobacco use or possession among students.
Speaking about the initiative, a senior CCMC official told TNIE that the inspections are designed to identify and prevent tobacco usage at an early stage while also educating students about the long-term health risks associated with tobacco consumption.
Beyond inspections, the officials conduct awareness sessions to educate students on the serious consequences of tobacco use. The programmes encourage students to make informed choices and help build a tobacco-free environment within educational institutions.
The enforcement drive was also extended to commercial establishments operating near schools. According to CCMC officials, the drive began about a week ago and has already covered 59 of the city's 148 corporation schools.
A total of 422 shops have also been inspected, including 252 establishments located within a 100-metre radius of schools. Authorities found 16 shops guilty of selling tobacco products in violation of regulations and suspended their trade licences.
A bakery on the Saravanampatti-Thudiyalur Road was fined `5,000 after inspectors found the surroundings to be unhygienic. The corporation has also started establishing "Tobacco-Free Zones" around schools.
Yellow markings have already been painted at eight schools to clearly demarcate tobacco-free areas and discourage the sale and use of tobacco products near educational institutions.
The CCMC now plans to expand the drive to over 200 private schools in the city. However, officials said several private institutions have been reluctant to permit inspections on their campuses.
To address the issue, the corporation is considering seeking authorisation from the district collector to facilitate inspections in private schools as well.