Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation launches drives to tackle tobacco menace in Kovai schools

COIMBATORE: In a concerted effort to protect school children from the dangers of tobacco addiction, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), in coordination with the health department and police personnel, launched a special Tobacco Control Enforcement Drive across corporation schools in the city.

The initiative, undertaken following recommendations from the district collector, aims to prevent the use of tobacco products among students and create widespread awareness about their harmful effects. The campaign combines surprise inspections, awareness programmes and strict enforcement measures against vendors violating tobacco control regulations.

To ensure effective implementation, the CCMC's Health Wing has formed five special teams, one for each zone of the city. Each unit's core team comprises medical officers, public health managers and health inspectors who conduct field inspections and awareness activities.

As part of the drive, officials visit schools and carry out detailed inspections both inside and outside the campus. The teams inspect classrooms, student desks, school bags, playgrounds, toilets, dustbins and areas surrounding compound walls for any signs of tobacco use or possession among students.

Speaking about the initiative, a senior CCMC official told TNIE that the inspections are designed to identify and prevent tobacco usage at an early stage while also educating students about the long-term health risks associated with tobacco consumption.

Beyond inspections, the officials conduct awareness sessions to educate students on the serious consequences of tobacco use. The programmes encourage students to make informed choices and help build a tobacco-free environment within educational institutions.