LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin says not allowed to raise Point of Order

CHENNAI: DMK staged a walkout from the Assembly on Tuesday following Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s remarks that ministers and those in power during the previous regime had siphoned off money in the name of party funds. DMK legislators led by Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin staged a walkout opposing the “baseless allegations” against the party.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Udhayanidhi said the DMK members had listened patiently to Vijay’s speech but objected when he started making claims without evidence.

Responding to corruption allegations, including on party funds, levelled against the previous DMK government, Udhayanidhi challenged the government to produce evidence and approach the courts. “If there is proof, let them go to court. We are ready to face it legally. Such charges cannot be made casually on the floor of the House,” he said.

Udhayanidhi accused Vijay of avoiding key public issues and turning the Assembly into a “shooting spot” by delivering what he called a scripted speech during the debate on the motion thanking the governor’s address. “When I sought permission to raise a Point of Order and ask for proof, I was not allowed to speak. If allegations are made in the Assembly, they must be backed by evidence,” he said.