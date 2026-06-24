LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin says not allowed to raise Point of Order

CHENNAI: DMK staged a walkout from the Assembly on Tuesday following Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s remarks that ministers and those in power during the previous regime had siphoned off money in the name of party funds. DMK legislators led by Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin staged a walkout opposing the “baseless allegations” against the party.
Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Udhayanidhi said the DMK members had listened patiently to Vijay’s speech but objected when he started making claims without evidence.
Responding to corruption allegations, including on party funds, levelled against the previous DMK government, Udhayanidhi challenged the government to produce evidence and approach the courts. “If there is proof, let them go to court. We are ready to face it legally. Such charges cannot be made casually on the floor of the House,” he said.
Udhayanidhi accused Vijay of avoiding key public issues and turning the Assembly into a “shooting spot” by delivering what he called a scripted speech during the debate on the motion thanking the governor’s address. “When I sought permission to raise a Point of Order and ask for proof, I was not allowed to speak. If allegations are made in the Assembly, they must be backed by evidence,” he said.
The DMK leader alleged that Vijay was more interested in delivering punch dialogues than answering questions raised by the opposition. He also accused the government of blaming the previous DMK regime for every issue while failing to address concerns raised by the opposition.
On X later, he took a personal swipe at Vijay, saying, “The story of a wife searching for her husband in Chengalpattu court is known to all of Tamil Nadu,” an apparent reference to the CM’s reported divorce-related legal proceedings.
Meanwhile, senior DMK leader S S Sivashankar launched an attack on TVK for double standards on House proceedings. “When three ministers had interrupted the leader of the opposition, they were allowed, but when the LoP sought to intervene during CM’s reply, he was not permitted,” Sivashankar told reporters at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.
He added that Vijay was “still in election mode” and is yet to shift “to CM mode”. Sivashankar claimed the CM cannot speak anything beyond what is written for him, which was why the speaker did not allow any interruption during his speech.
‘Ministers need to be taught ‘good touch, bad touch’’
DMK leader S S Sivashankar alleged that Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan, while dancing at an event, behaved inappropriately by touching the legs of young children. Ministers need to be taught “good touch, bad touch” before such lessons are imparted to children, he said.