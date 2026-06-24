Madras HC lifts curbs on pleas for parole for life convicts

CHENNAI: A larger bench comprising five judges headed by Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari has lifted the curb on entertaining applications seeking parole for life convicts when their appeals against conviction are pending, and directed the registry of the court to list such applications for hearing.

The five-judge bench, also comprising justices CV Karthikeyan, AD Jagadish Chandira, M Nirmal Kumar and Sunder Mohan, was constituted following a reference made by a division bench which also directed the registry not to list such petitions until the issue is decided.

The reference is whether leave under TN Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982, can be granted under Article 226 of the Constitution when appeal against conviction is pending before the HC or SC.

The larger bench, in its recent order, said the operation of direction of the order dated November 19, 2025 which restrained the Registry from entertaining applications for emergency or ordinary leave under the Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982 is hereby “kept in abeyance”. It directed the registry to entertain petitions regarding parole to convict-prisoners.