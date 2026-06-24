My rise to CM’s seat not sudden, it’s a three-decade-long journey: Jospeh Vijay

CHENNAI: Dismissing the repeated attempts to create an impression that Vijay the actor was catapulted straight from the shooting set to the chief minister’s seat, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said he rose from humble beginnings as an actor and reached Fort St George after a nearly three-decade socio-political journey.

Replying to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the Assembly, on Tuesday, the CM gave a detailed account of the path traversed by him from social service, which gradually blossomed into a political movement.

Vijay said his public service journey had begun in the 1990s through the fan club (Vijay Rasigar Mandram), which later evolved into a welfare organisation (Vijay Makkal Iyakkam), undertaking educational, social and relief activities. He pointed out that he had consistently spoken out against corruption and for social justice through his films. He also supported causes such as Eelam Tamils, fishermen, Jallikattu, and Sterlite victims.

He said, unlike most political parties, which first launch a party and then reach out to the people, TVK was founded only after he had already reached households across Tamil Nadu. Vijay said that his government carried forward the legacy of governments of ordinary people and that the 2026 mandate had enabled TVK to break the barriers of religion, caste and money power in politics.