Parties hold joint stir against hydrocarbon wells in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: An all-party protest was held at the Parangipettai bus stand on Tuesday opposing the proposed establishment of hydrocarbon wells in the sea near Parangipettai and Killai in Cuddalore district. The protesters urged the state government not to grant permission for the project as the Parangipettai region falls under a protected agricultural zone.

According to them, Hindustan Company had sought permission from the government to establish four hydrocarbon wells in the sea near Killai and Parangipettai. Residents, fishermen and political parties opposed the proposal, stating that it would affect marine resources and the environment.

The protest, coordinated by CPM state committee member SG Ramesh Babu, saw the participation of DMK union secretaries, former AIADMK minister Selvi Ramajayam, PMK district secretary Selva Mahesh, VCK district secretary Tamil Valavan, representatives of AMMK, IUML, MJK, SDPI, TMMK, Coastal People’s Livelihood Rights Movement, 25 social welfare organisations, among others.

Speaking to reporters, Ramesh Babu said, “The state government should immediately announce in the Assembly that permission will not be granted for the hydrocarbon project.” He added that protests would continue if approval was granted for the project.

Stating that industrial projects of SIPCOT and Neyveli Lignite Corporation had already caused environmental degradation in Cuddalore, Ramesh alleged that the hydrocarbon project would further affect marine resources and fishermen’s livelihoods. It would worsen drinking water issues and damage the mangrove forests in the Killai-Pichavaram region, he added.