Rs 3 lakh crore investment exodus a blatant lie, says TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Former Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Tuesday hit out at the TVK government over its claim that investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore had left Tamil Nadu under the previous DMK regime, calling it “a childish, blatant lie that lacks any basic understanding of economics and investment promotion.”

“This ‘reels gang’ government, which asks for a six-month grace period for everything, should first fully understand what industrial investment means and only then speak about it,” Rajaa said in a statement. The government, he said, was “trying to hide their own incompetence behind false allegations” and bringing disrepute to the state.

On the semiconductor projects said to have gone to Gujarat, Rajaa said, “These investments did not go to Gujarat on their own. They were deliberately snatched away from Tamil Nadu by the union government.”

He also recalled that former chief minister M K Stalin had raised the issue during the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

“Without uttering a single word about this, by blaming DMK alone, the TVK government is sacrificing TN’s welfare and serving the BJP-led union government.,” he said.

On Toyota, he said the company had invested in Karnataka years ago, “but announced its final decision to invest in Maharashtra only after the present TVK government came to power. I can answer every lie they tell with statistics.” He added that sticking a sticker on investments the previous government brought in was “shameful.”

‘Don’t use images of CM’s family, respect privacy’

“They have no part in politics and deserve privacy,” Rajaa said in a post on X. The DMK IT wing secretary in a post on X, said that TVK today does not understand “Nagareega Arasiyal” (civilised politics) and asked his party workers to be true to their ideologies, beliefs and respect the privacy of the families.