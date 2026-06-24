Rs 4,500-crore renovation plan for Parambikulam-Aliyar Project still on, clarifies WRD

TIRUPPUR: Allaying fears among a section of farmers, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has stated that the plan to renovate the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore has not been abandoned.
Recently, Health Minister KG Arunraj, who is also the in charge minister of Tiruppur, sought the views and grievances of PAP farmers in Tiruppur.
Farmers in tail-end areas, associated with Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, lodged a series of complaints with the minister, alleging various irregularities in water distribution under the PAP scheme and a lack of equitable distribution.
They also sought the implementation of pipeline irrigation in PAP. After considering their views, the minister instructed WRD officials to prepare a proposal for implementing pipeline irrigation and equal distribution, as per the norms, under PAP.
The WRD is planning to renovate the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project for Rs 4,500 crore and a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared and submitted to the government for this purpose, which is under consideration.
However, the tail-end farmers have opposed this proposal and are advocating for pipeline-based irrigation within the PAP. Against this backdrop, confusion prevails among PAP farmers following the minister's instruction. Some farmers' organisations, including Katchi Sarbatra Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, have opposed pipeline irrigation within PAP.
They are insisting that the existing canal irrigation system and the pipeline idea must be withdrawn. WRD officials told TNIE that the plan to renovate the PAP has not been abandoned.
A senior official of WRD said, "A DPR for the renovation of PAP, at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore, has been prepared and submitted to the government. However, during the meeting with the minister, farmers emphasised the need for micro-irrigation.
Therefore, the minister instructed the officials to prepare a proposal for pipeline-based irrigation. But he has not yet made any official announcement regarding this. We have also explained to the minister that implementing pipeline irrigation for the PAP requires social acceptance and cooperation."
"This aside, measures are already under way to implement a pilot pipeline irrigation project under PAP, in Palladam, for Rs 100 crore, funded jointly by the central and state governments in a 60:40 ratio. The central government is implementing this scheme across 28 states.
This project is designed to take water from the PAP canal and distribute it to the irrigation areas via pipelines, utilising two pumping stations. The feasibility of implementing pipeline irrigation across the PAP will depend on the success of this pilot project," the official added.
“Furthermore, the minister will soon hold discussions with the planning committee and the farmers," the official added. Medical K Paramasivam, Chairman of PAP Planning Committee, said, "A majority of farmers in PAP advocate for canal-based irrigation.
Moreover, pipeline irrigation is not immediately feasible. But there is an urgent need to repair broken structures and canals in PAP. Therefore, the government must first implement the renovation project. The government should decide on implementing pipeline irrigation after consulting the planning committee and all farmers."