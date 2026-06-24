Rs 4,500-crore renovation plan for Parambikulam-Aliyar Project still on, clarifies WRD

TIRUPPUR: Allaying fears among a section of farmers, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has stated that the plan to renovate the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore has not been abandoned.

Recently, Health Minister KG Arunraj, who is also the in charge minister of Tiruppur, sought the views and grievances of PAP farmers in Tiruppur.

Farmers in tail-end areas, associated with Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, lodged a series of complaints with the minister, alleging various irregularities in water distribution under the PAP scheme and a lack of equitable distribution.

They also sought the implementation of pipeline irrigation in PAP. After considering their views, the minister instructed WRD officials to prepare a proposal for implementing pipeline irrigation and equal distribution, as per the norms, under PAP.

The WRD is planning to renovate the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project for Rs 4,500 crore and a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared and submitted to the government for this purpose, which is under consideration.

However, the tail-end farmers have opposed this proposal and are advocating for pipeline-based irrigation within the PAP. Against this backdrop, confusion prevails among PAP farmers following the minister's instruction. Some farmers' organisations, including Katchi Sarbatra Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, have opposed pipeline irrigation within PAP.

They are insisting that the existing canal irrigation system and the pipeline idea must be withdrawn. WRD officials told TNIE that the plan to renovate the PAP has not been abandoned.

A senior official of WRD said, "A DPR for the renovation of PAP, at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore, has been prepared and submitted to the government. However, during the meeting with the minister, farmers emphasised the need for micro-irrigation.