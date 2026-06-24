SDAT will take over sports associations facing legal disputes, says minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Sports minister Aadhav Arjuna said the sports development department will take steps to bring those sports associations facing legal disputes for over six months under the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) in a bid to put an end to the uncertainties being faced by the athletes. He also said the government is taking measures to enact a law to take the control of such associations.

Speaking at the International Olympics Day event held in Chennai on Tuesday, the minister said monitoring officials will be appointed for every sports association to ensure direct communication with SDAT.

During the event, Aadhav Arjuna, along with Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan, Industries Minister S Keerthana and School Education Minister Rajmohan felicitated the sportspersons who took part in Olympics.

Aadhav Arjuna said playgrounds across the city will be identified and developed by SDAT. “Work to create a boxing facility and football facility is under way in North Chennai,” he added. In order to curb sexual abuse of female athletes in various sports associations, Aadhav promised a toll free number using which athletes can raise complaints.

He also said SDAT will celebrate Anti-drug day on June 26 by conducting a run in Chennai.