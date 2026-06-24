‘Shall I say who TVK called to secure power?’: BJP president Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday asked whether he should reveal whom the TVK had held political negotiations with, whom it had contacted over the phone and how many times its leaders had approached the Lok Bhavan in an attempt to secure power.

In a statement, Nagenthran responded to remarks by Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar regarding the appointment of governors. He also cautioned the minister against indulging in “political stunts.”

“After coming to power, you claim the post of governor is unnecessary. But how many times did you visit the Raj Bhavan when you failed to secure a majority and could not form a government on your own? Whom all did you contact over the phone in an attempt to form a government? Shall I release that list?” Nagenthran said.

Describing the minister’s remarks as condemnable, Nagenthran said they were irresponsible and sought to undermine the stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He alleged Nirmal Kumar and the ruling dispensation were attempting to divert public attention from issues such as law and order, sexual crimes, violence and the alleged excesses of ruling party functionaries.

He further said that governors had been appointed from among individuals with experience in politics, education and public service, and demanded that Nirmal Kumar publicly apologise for his remarks. Nagenthran also urged the minister to refrain from making what he termed “baseless and half-baked criticisms” while holding public office.

He also attacked Nirmal Kumar, who is holds the Law portfolio, for the decision of Tamil Nadu government to move Supreme Court against lighting of the lamp atop Thiruparankundram hill, stating it affects the sentiment of Tamils.