Soon, building plan approval across Tamil Nadu in 21 days

CHENNAI: Continuing its measures to simplify and expedite issuance of building plan approvals across Tamil Nadu, the state government is now mulling over a further reduction in the time frame for issuing such permissions to 21 days.

R Kirlosh Kumar, secretary of the housing and urban development department, told TNIE that efforts are under way to implement the 21-day time frame as soon as possible. “We have to improve the (online) system in a way to allow the authorities to dispose of the applications within 21 days,” he said.

A department source said that the decision was to ensure timely disposal of approvals as well as to ensure transparency. As per current norms, planning authorities such as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) should process plan permission applications within 30 days.