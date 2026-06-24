Tamil Nadu’s silence is emboldening centre’s excesses, says DMK's A Raja

CHENNAI: The state’s silence is emboldening the centre, DMK deputy general secretary A Raja said, while leading the party’s student wing on Tuesday against the union and the state governments, demanding the scrapping of NEET and opposed the alleged imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit, including the three-language formula being pushed in Class 9 of CBSE and PM SHRI schools. They also sought the withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill.

“A puppet government that does not question the excesses of the union government is in power in TN,” Raja told the gathering. He challenged if there is one TN minister who has the courage to speak a word against Delhi?”

Taking a dig at the CM, Raja claimed Vijay spoke extempore only while attacking DMK. “He must have spent the whole night rehearsing to abuse DMK,” he said. Vijay, who had spoken of fascism, was unable to take on the centre, Raja said, demanding that the government spell out its own plans instead of merely listing the previous regime’s failings.

Targeting TVK over the support it drew from the DMK alliance to form the government, he said, “There is no shame in you who made them ministers, and no shame for those who accepted the posts. It is because a shameless government is running in TN that Modi has this much courage,” he said.

“If Modi, like the Karnataka CM, taunts that DMK is no longer in power, the student and youth wings will fill TN’s prisons,” he warned, saying that DMK would soon launch a nationwide agitation against both union and state governments.