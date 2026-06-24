Three of family killed as car hits tree in Sivagiri

TENKASI: Three members of a family, including two children, were killed after their car hit a tree and overturned on the roadside in Sivagiri on Monday midnight.

The deceased were S Velusamy (51) of Sethur near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, his grandson S Harish Kailash (10) and granddaughter S Keerthi (7).

All three children died on the spot.

Two others, identified as Muniyandi (40) of Sivagiri and S Vasanthakumar (23) of Solaiseri near Rajapalayam, suffered fractures in their legs. They were given first aid at the Sivagiri Government Hospital and later referred to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

Sources say the accident occurred near the Sivagiri police check-post on the Kollam-Thirumangalam National Highway. Velusamy who was driving the car allegedly lost control of the vehicle while turning a curve. The car rammed into a tree on the roadside and overturned.

Velusamy was travelling to Sivagiri to collect an LPG cylinder from his relative Muniyandi’s house after the cylinder at his home became empty. He had left Sethur around midnight along with his two grandchildren. Muniyandi and Vasanthakumar were also travelling in the car.

Sivagiri sent the bodies to the Government Hospital in Sivagiri for postmortem.