Tiruvallur ammonia gas leak: Anxious wait for kin on worker health status

CHENNAI: An air of uneasiness has enveloped the usually-vibrant MSN Mahal Hall at Kannigaipair in Tiruvallur, as nearly 140 migrant workers from Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam shifted to the facility from the dormitories of St Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports Private Limited. They are here since Sunday when the ammonia leak at the export firm claimed the lives of nine migrant workers—till Tuesday night—while dozens are still hospitalised across the Chennai region.

With their relatives, friends and co-workers admitted to government as well as private hospitals, these anxious workers gather around mobile phones, waiting for updates from the intensive care units, hoping to hear they are still alive. Many are first-generation tribal migrant workers from remote farming communities, limited mobile network coverage, education and livelihood opportunities.

Most workers who arrived at the plant had travelled 1,500–3,000 km in search of employment, through their siblings, relatives, neighbours or labour agents from the same villages, often following someone they already knew. Among them is

H Sundari (21) from Jharkhand who lost her parents young. She came to the plant with three cousins, two of whom are undergoing treatment following the unit leakage.